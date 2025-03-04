“Name a captain for each match beforehand” - Former India opener’s scathing attack on Pakistan after 2025 Champions Trophy elimination

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed Pakistan for their constant chopping and changing of captains after the side's first-round exit in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green lost both their opening two Group A games against New Zealand and India to suffer an embarrassing pre-semifinal elimination at home.

Ad

Following their ouster, reports about Pakistan resting their senior players and replacing skipper Mohammad Rizwan for the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand have started doing the rounds. Rizwan took over as Pakistan's permanent white-ball captain only a few months back at the end of last year.

Reflecting on the recent reports on Pakistan's captaincy, Gavaskar said (quoted by Ary News):

"If you want to change captain after every tournament, then you should name a captain for each match beforehand. Is it a joke that you keep changing captain here and there? Give them time and let them make a strategy."

Ad

Trending

Despite the poor Champions Trophy campaign, Pakistan achieved back-to-back ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa before the mega event under Rizwan's captaincy.

They will play five T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand, starting with the former on March 16.

"Don’t think anyone has scored more centuries for Pakistan than him" - Sunil Gavaskar

Babar Azam endured a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign with the bat [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar defended star batter Babar Azam amid criticism after his poor showing with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 30-year-old scored a lackluster 90-ball 64 that derailed Pakistan's chase of 321 against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Ad

Babar followed that up with only 23 in the crucial do-or-die encounter against India as Pakistan suffered a heavy six-wicket defeat. Despite finishing the competition with an average of 43.50, his strike rate of 75 drew massive criticism from fans and former Pakistan players.

"Virat Kohli also experienced a dip in his form but no one in Indian cricket said that he does not deserve a place in the team. Babar Azam is a class player. I don’t think anyone has scored more centuries for Pakistan than him," said Gavaskar.

Babar is tied for fourth all-time among Pakistan batters in terms of international centuries with 31. However, the ace batter hasn't produced a three-figure score since his brilliant 151 against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback