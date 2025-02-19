Naseem Shah removes Kane Williamson for 1 with a peach in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

New Zealand ace batter Kane Williamson departed after scoring just one run in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). The right-handed batter was outdone by a probing delivery by speedster Naseem Shah in the ninth over of the innigns.

The Blackcaps, put into bat by Mohammad Rizwan, got off to a breezy start with Will Young and Devon Conway handling the new ball charge with ease. Spin was introduced as early as the sixth over, and it made an impact as Abrar Ahmed contained the run flow and castled Devon Conway in the eighth over.

Just three deliveries later, after Williamson had got off the mark, the batter nicked one to Rizwan off Naseem Shah's bowling. The right-arm bowler honed the ball on a good length, just outside the off-stump, which forced Williamson to have a poke at it. The ball, angling into the off-stump, did hold its line a touch to bring the outside edge into play.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Williamson's wicket reduced New Zealand to 40-2, bringing Pakistan right back into the contest after a feeble effort with the new ball. The double strike has provided Pakistan with momentum heading into the middle overs.

This marks the first time that Naseem Shah has got the better of Williamson in international white-ball cricket. He has dismissed the right-handed batter twice in Tests, with the most recent dismissal coming at the National Stadium in Karachi itself in early 2023.

Williamson dismissed without reaching double figures in ODIs for the first time since January 2019

Kane Williamson has been enjoying a prolific run in the format, including the recent tri-series in Pakistan. The ace batter is known for building an innings and taking his time at the crease, making early dismissals a rarity.

In fact, the last time the former skipper was dismissed in single digits in ODI cricket, was during the 2018-19 bilateral home series against Sri Lanka. On that occasion, he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep. His run, which ended in the ongoing match against Pakistan, comprised 34 innings in total.

As of writing, the pair of Will Young and Daryl Mitchell are repairing the innings, with Haris Rauf introduced into the attack. The score reads 64-2 after 13 overs.

