"Naseem Shah will be completely fit till PSL" - Pakistan's chief selector Wahab Riaz on the speedster's injury

Pakistan's chief selector Wahab Riaz has confirmed that young speedster Naseem Shah is all set to make his much-awaited cricketing return with the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem was on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury during the 2023 Asia Cup earlier this year. He was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup as well.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery in the United Kingdom and is gearing up for his comeback. Giving an update regarding the bowler's injury, Riaz said during a recent media interaction:

"Naseem Shah will be completely fit till PSL. I have met with Naseem and his rehabilitation program is going very well."

Notably, Naseem is set to represent Islamabad United in the upcoming edition of the PSL. He was traded to the franchise from Quetta Gladiators ahead of the draft.

Naseem Shah has started the final stage of his rehabilitation at the NCA

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) published an official statement on Wednesday, December 6, to share details about Naseem Shah's recovery.

The Pakistani board confirmed that it bore all the expenses of the fast bowler's surgery and rehabilitation in the United Kingdom. The PCB also mentioned that Naseem has begun the final stage of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The PCB press release read:

"Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah started the final stage of his rehabilitation today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The young pacer was injured during the Asia Cup in September, after which he underwent surgery in the United Kingdom. Following the surgery, he remained in the UK for two months for rehabilitation and initial training as the PCB covered his medical costs and he received continuous care from a team of expert medical staff.

"Naseem’s rehabilitation is being continued at NCA, Lahore under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor. Currently, he is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting tomorrow."

Naseem made his Test debut against Australia in November 2019. He has picked up 98 wickets from 50 matches across formats.