Nasser Hussain sums up England’s historic 3-0 triumph over Pakistan: “Everything they've touched has just turned to gold on this tour”

Nasser Hussain hailed England after their historic 3-0 thrashing of Pakistan in the three-match Test series. According to the former English skipper, the visitors displayed positive intent right through the three Tests and were rewarded for the same.

England’s sensational triumph marks the first instance of Pakistan being whitewashed in a Test series in home conditions. The Englishmen completed a memorable series win by defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20.

Reflecting on England’s terrific performance, Hussain praised the entire team as well as skipper Ben Stokes. Speaking to Sky Sports, he opined that the visiting side were exceptional in bowling out Pakistan in all three Tests. Hussain said:

“(These were) few of the flattest pitches we have seen for a very long time. Even this one (in Karachi), it didn’t spin today, did it? Even on Day 4. Did any of the pitches do anything really throughout? We only pumped it up a little bit because the odd one spun. After Rawalpindi, we were like, this is going to turn.

“For them (England) to get 20 wickets three times in a row and win three games and to get the rate of runs, to buy them time to get 20 wickets, was incredible.”

The 54-year-old opined that England smashing 500-plus runs in 75 overs on Day 1 of the first Test in Rawalpindi set the tone for the series. The former skipper elaborated:

“That won them the Test. I don’t think any other side or any other captain would have won on that pitch. Don’t think was possible without Stokes in that batting line-up and that set the template for the rest of the tour.

“Pakistan just could not keep up with them. 3-0 on these pitches and without (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson on this one (Karachi); they haven’t won for a long time without Broad and Anderson. It shows the depth in English cricket and with an 18-year-old (Rehan Ahmed) coming in. Everything they've touched has just turned to gold on this tour.”

While Stuart Broad was rested for the Pakistan tour, James Anderson did not feature in the third Test in Karachi. Leg-spinner Ahmed became England’s youngest men’s Test player and also the youngest-ever male Test cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul on debut.

“The tempo in Karachi was his best” - Hussain on England’s star Harry Brook

While there were plenty of memorable performances for England in the Tests against Pakistan, young batter Harry Brook stood out.

The 23-year-old scored centuries in each of the three Tests, forcing Pakistan’s bowlers into submission. Lauding the youngster’s efforts, Hussain commented:

"He was playing seriously well for Yorkshire before he got into the England side. It was a selection at the right time. He had the fundamentals of batting behind him. He is old-fashioned, playing in a modern captain with a modern coach.

"He has the basics, but has the modern game. He gets the tempo of his innings right. The tempo in Karachi was his best. He had to get it spot on."

Brook was the easy choice for Player of the Series. He amassed 468 runs in five innings at an average of 93.60.

