"Suck it up" - Nathan Lyon dismisses concerns about life in a bio-bubble

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is not impressed by all the talk going on about the difficulties of a bio-bubble life. The off-spinner believes that the players have to undergo only a very small sacrifice when compared to some others around the world.

Recent reports suggested that the Indian squad was concerned about the stricter quarantine norms that they could have in Queensland prior to the fourth Test in Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

In a media interaction on Monday, Nathan Lyon advised the players to just ‘suck it up and get on with it’.

“I know there's a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now, but in my eyes, it's a very small sacrifice for us to get out there and play the game that we love and put a lot of smiles on a lot of people's faces around the world. It (bio-secure 'bubble' life) has all been okay in my eyes. We just need to suck it up and get on with it,” Nathan Lyon said.

The 33-year-old also reflected on the controversy surrounding the potential bio-bubble breach by a group of Indian players. He said that people make mistakes, but it is important to leave out the media noise and get on with the job.

“People make mistakes, we get that. But it's just making sure we go out there and worry about what's happening and try and prepare the best way we can for a Test match, and not look too much into anything else that the media's blowing up.”

Matthew Wade says Australia "fully expect" to play the fourth Test at the Gabba, following reports that India are concerned about having to play under quarantine conditions in Brisbane #AUSvIND https://t.co/Ut2q4r4Nd1 pic.twitter.com/N13yLZFrgP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2021

Nathan Lyon believes that the Gabba Test will go on as scheduled

There are concerns about the stricter quarantine norms in Brisbane

Nathan Lyon also said that he was not worried about discussions surrounding the change of venue for the fourth Test. He is currently focused only on the third Test scheduled to take place in Sydney from January 7.

“I'm not even thinking about not playing at the Gabba. Everyone keeps talking about the Gabba Test match but there's a massive Test match in a couple of days at the SCG and that's where all our focus is at the moment […] We travel up to Sydney today and hopefully get the result we're after and then straight on a plane up to Brissie and we'll play up there,” Nathan Lyon added.

Nick Hockley, interim CEO of Cricket Australia, had said last week that the Brisbane Test would be played under quarantine conditions. This means that teams will only be able to leave their hotels to train or play.