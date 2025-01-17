Nathan Lyon donates signed bats of Virat Kohli & one other Indian player post BGT 2024-25

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has donated the signed bats of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. He donated a total of three bats at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC), which included the signed bats of the two Indian cricketers.

Nathan Lyon is the brand ambassador of the NCIC, an organisation that supports disabled cricketers in Australia. The bats donated by Lyon have a special message on them as well. All the bats have an “a sport for all” quote written in braille in the center.

The off-spinner also attended a net session for cricketer's with an intellectual disability. Post the session, Lyon spoke to Cricket Australia.

“The position we’re in as role models, if we can inspire boys and girls to go out there and play this beautiful game, which I believe is a sport for all, then it’s worth it," he said.

He also wishes to see these cricketers being selected in the Australian ID team.

“These guys are representing South Australia up in Brisbane, so in my eyes, they are playing state cricket and hopefully they can put their hands up for international selection in the Australian ID team," Lyon added.

Nathan Lyon posts pictures of signed bats from India-Australia players in the BGT series

Earlier, Nathan Lyon had taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he posted pictures of bats signed by Indian and Australian cricketers from the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series.

He put up a picture of three bats. The first bat was signed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second bat was signed by batting greats Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. The third bat was signed by Lyon himself and former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Below is the post by Lyon on X, which shows the bats signed by the above mentioned players.

