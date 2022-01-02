"I know Swepo is ready to go" - Nathan Lyon excited to bowl alongside the wrist-spinner in Test cricket

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is looking forward to partnering leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in Test cricket. Lyon backed Swepson to thrive on the subcontinent, and didn't rule out his Test debut in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney starting on January 5.

Although Australia are skeptical about the SCG wicket offering spin as it has in the past, they might play Swepson with the series already won. The hosts will also want to groom the youngster as Lyon's successor.

Speaking on the Unplayable Podcast, Lyon said Swepson is ready for Test cricket. The ace off-spinner stated:

"I know Swepo is ready to go. We've had plenty of conversations about potentially playing two spinners in Sydney, but also about building our relationship for when we head over to the subcontinent. We've got a lot of stuff coming to us just around the corner. We're building that friendship - our friendship is really good, I've got a lot of time for Swepo. I've got absolutely no doubt about Swepo when he gets his opportunity to debut that he will take his chance and he will bowl extremely well."

Swepson, who has played seven T20Is, has a decent first-class record, taking 153 wickets in 49 games at 33.76.

"I think Swepo and myself offer a high possibility of winning Test matches in India" - Nathan Lyon

Lyon feels Swepson will make an impact in Indian conditions because of his pace through the air, saying:

"A lot of teams have had success in certain Test matches in India, in subcontinental conditions, with two finger spinners. That's purely down to the fact that finger spinners are able to, in my opinion, get more pace on the ball. But Swepo's pace is probably on the higher scale (for a) wrist-spinner than most typical ones. I do think he would be extremely hard to play over there. I think Swepo and myself offer a high possibility of winning Test matches over there."

Australia have a string of subcontinent tours lined up this year, notably a visit to India for four Tests.

