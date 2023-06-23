Navdeep Saini expected to miss 3 matches for Worcestershire after being selected for India in West Indies Test series 

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini will miss at least three county matches for Worcestershire following his selection for the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-member squad for the two-match series in the Caribbean, scheduled between July 12 and 25.

Saini, 30, who has played two Tests for India, has been named in the Rohit Sharma-led squad. However, England-based county club Worcestershire announced that the Indian pacer will play in their upcoming four matches in the County Championship until the end of July.

BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6IzLEhy63

Worcestershire’s announcement was made just a couple of minutes before the BCCI named India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour. Navdeep Saini is expected to miss at least three of the four matches he had signed with Worcestershire, given the schedule clashes with the India vs West Indies Test series.

Worcestershire are part of the 2023 County Championship Division Two. They play their upcoming fixtures against Derbyshire (June 25-28), Yorkshire (July 10-13), Leicestershire (July 19-22), and Gloucestershire (July 26-29).

Meanwhile, the Indian team will commence the Test series against Kraig Brathwaite & Co on July 12 in Dominica. The second Test will be played in Trinidad from July 20 to 24. Reports have suggested that the Indian Test squad is expected to leave for West Indies on July 1.

There has been no official statement from Worcestershire over Saini’s participation in the County Championship after he was selected in the Indian squad. However, the 31-year-old is likely to prioritise national commitments in order to cement his position in red-ball cricket.

Navdeep Saini's numbers in red-ball cricket

Navdeep Saini made his Test debut for India against Australia in the Sydney Test in the 2020-21 edition of the Border-Gavskar Trophy. He was part of India’s historic win against Australia in the series decider in Brisbane.

Saini picked up four wickets in two matches at an average of 43. He never played a Test for India after his debut series. The Delhi pacer averages 28.36 in first-class cricket, where he has accounted for 174 dismissals with the best figures of 6/32.

Saini was part of the India A team for the Bangladesh tour. He picked six wickets at 25.66 in two matches. His last red-ball game was for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in March 2023.

Poll : 0 votes