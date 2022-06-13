NCA coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule part of India's support staff for Ireland tour - Reports

National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will reportedly be part of India's support staff for the upcoming tour of Ireland.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will be the side's head coach in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who will be busy with another squad in England.

Kotak has been drafted as the batting coach while Bahutule and Bali have been assigned the bowlers' and fielders' duties respectively. All three have already joined the squad currently playing against South Africa in a five-match T20I series.

They will take over the job after regular head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff leave for England later this week.

PTI quoted a BCCI official saying:

"After the senior support staff departs for the England tour, Bali, Bahutule and Kotak will take over the duties for the remaining T20 against South Africa in Rajkot and Bengaluru."

He added:

"They have already been with the limited overs squad for a while and by the time the senior support staff leaves for England, they will be ready for the task."

The trio have significant coaching experience and are expected to add a lot of value to the side against Ireland.

While Sitanshu Kotak has been part of various India A sides, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali were part of the U19 contingent that won the World Cup earlier this year in West Indies.

India to play two T20Is against Ireland

The Men in Blues will lock horns against Ireland in a two-match T20I series, starting June 26, while the other match is scheduled to take place on June 28.

The Village Stadium in Dublin will be the home for both the T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad for the tour. However, only the T20 specialists are expected to be a part of it given that the all-format players will be busy with their preparations for the rescheduled Test against England, which starts on July 1 at Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will also play a four-day practice game against Leicestershire from June 24-27.

The Asian giants are also scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the Three Lions.

