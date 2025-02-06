“Neck in January, knee in February” - Former India cricketer’s stunning take on Virat Kohli missing IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had a stunning take on Virat Kohli missing the ongoing first ODI between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Chopra highlighted that while Virat Kohli is not often seen missing matches due to injury, there have already been two instances in as many months this year (2025) so far where he has missed two competitive matches due to injury.

Kohli, who returned to play the Ranji Trophy after a long gap of over 12 years, first missed out on Delhi's second-round fixture of the 2024-25 season against Saurashtra in January due to a neck sprain. While he was supposed to play the clash against Saurashtra, he played the next fixture against the Railways.

Trending

After missing out on a competitive cricket match in January this year due to injury, this is now the second instance where he is not a part of the playing XI, being ruled out due to injury.

Ahead of the first ODI in Nagpur against England, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned at the toss that Virat Kohli would not be playing owing a knee injury.

While highlighting Kohli missing two games in as many months, Aakash Chopra also hopes that the star Indian batter will be fit for the second ODI, which is to be played on February 9 in Cuttack.

"Neck in January. Knee in February. Not often you see Kohli missing any competitive cricket because of fitness issues. But here we are. Hopefully, he’ll be fit for Cuttack 🙌 #IndvEng," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Only the second instance of Virat Kohli missing an ODI match due to injury

This is only the second instance where Virat Kohli has missed an ODI match due to injury. He made his ODI debut in 2008 and in a 17-year long career, he has been ruled out following an injury only twice.

The first instance came in 2022 when he was ruled out of the first ODI against England in London due to a groin injury. However, India won the game by 10 wickets as skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with the bat following a sensational display with the ball by Jasprit Bumrah.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli has missed only one other white-ball match in his entire international career. He missed the third T20I against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018 due to a stiff back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news