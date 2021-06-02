ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 2

The Netherlands kicked off their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on a winning note in Utrecht. The Dutch team edged Ireland by one run in a thrilling game at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd.

Courtesy of the win, the Netherlands have attained ninth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Pieter Seelar's men are currently above Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ireland and Sri Lanka in this new competition.

The Netherlands have 10 points to their name after one match. Meanwhile, the Ireland cricket team has slipped to 11th position. Ireland has 10 points after seven games in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Here are the updated standings after the first ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland.

The Netherlands are now above Sri Lanka and South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Timm van der Gugten was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland.

The Dutch all-rounder top-scored for the team in the first innings and followed it up with a fantastic spell of 1/25 to lead his side to a one-run victory.

Can the Netherlands continue their winning momentum in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Batting first, the home team scored 195/9 in their 50 overs. Timm van der Gugten scored 49 runs off 53 deliveries, smashing one four and five sixes. Craig Young and Joshua Little scalped three wickets each for Ireland.

Chasing 196 to record their second win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Ireland got off to a good start, thanks to Paul Stirling's half-century.

However, the Dutch team fought back in the slog overs and ultimately pulled off a dramatic win.

The next match of the series will take place on Friday (June 4) at the same venue. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch team can gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

