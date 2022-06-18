NED vs ENG 2022: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 18

England rose to second position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a thumping win over the Netherlands in the first ODI of their ongoing series. Jos Buttler, Phillip Salt and Dawid Malan each slammed a century as England recorded the highest team total (498/4) in ODI cricket history.

The Netherlands eventually lost by 232 runs. Courtesy of their big defeat, the Dutch team's net run rate dropped to -1.184. They continue to remain last on the points table.

Meanwhile, England have climbed from third to second position. They are now five points ahead of Afghanistan.

Reacting to his team's historic win over the Netherlands, England captain Eoin Morgan said at the post-match presentation:

"Dawid Malan, Phil Salt and then Jos Buttler played on his own zone today, probably the best white-ball cricketer at the moment. It's great to see the hunger within the squad, the proudest thing for us nobody takes it granted when they play for the country."

England set a new record for the highest score in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League matches

(L-R): Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt stole the show in the first ODI against the Netherlands

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to field first. Shane Snater dismissed his cousin Jason Roy cheaply, but after that, the English batters crushed the Dutch bowlers. 36 fours and 26 sixes were smacked in the first innings as England finished with 498/4 in 50 overs.

Chasing 499 to win, the Netherlands crossed the 250-run mark, riding on fifties from Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards. A three-wicket haul from Moeen Ali helped England bowl their rivals out for 266 runs in 49.4 overs.

The second ODI of the series will take place tomorrow from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

