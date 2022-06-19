NED vs ENG 2022: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 19

England cemented their place in the top two of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a comfortable six-wicket win against the Netherlands on Sunday, June 19. Courtesy of the victory, England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Dutch outfit.

After a morale-shattering defeat in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England, the Netherlands performed decently in the second game. The Dutch outfit set a 236-run target for the visitors in the allotted 41 overs. England took 36.1 overs to score the required runs at the expense of four wickets.

Second-placed England now have 115 points to their name in the Super League. If they win the final ODI of the series, they will be able to wrest away the top position from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Netherlands continue to be at the bottom of the standings with 25 points from 15 matches.

Jason Roy shines in 2nd game of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between England and Netherlands

Scott Edwards' 73-ball 78 helped the Netherlands score 235 runs in their 41 overs after Dutch skipper Pieter Seelar won the toss and opted to bat first. Adil Rashid and David Willey scalped two wickets each for England.

Chasing 236 runs to win, England got off to a great start. Openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt registered a half-century each but both returned to the dressing room before touching the three-figure mark. Roy smashed a 60-ball 73, while Salt aggregated 77 runs off 54 balls.

Eoin Morgan and Liam Livingstone lost their wickets cheaply, but Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali stitched up an unbeaten 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide England home.

