NED vs ENG 2022: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 22

Reigning world champions England have attained the number one position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a win against the Netherlands earlier today (June 22). England now have 125 points from 18 matches in the tournament.

Before the series between England and the Netherlands, Eoin Morgan's men were third in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with 95 points. They won all three games of the away series against the Dutch team to take their tally to 125 points.

England have jumped ahead of Bangladesh and Afghanistan with their recent victories over the Netherlands. They won the first ODI by 232 runs while they emerged victorious by six wickets in the second ODI. Earlier today, they won the third ODI by eight wickets, riding on a hundred from Jason Roy.

The Netherlands continue to be last in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

While England have attained the top spot in the standings, their rivals the Netherlands continue to be last. The Dutch outfit is 13th in the points table with 25 points from 16 matches. Despite having the home advantage, the Netherlands were outplayed in all three games.

The series between England and the Netherlands is in the history books now. The next ICC CWC Super League series will feature Ireland and New Zealand, starting from July 10 in The Village.

England's next ODI series is against India, which starts July 12 while the Netherlands will host Pakistan for a three-match series in August. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform in their next series. The Dutch will be keen to get back to winning ways and move up the points table.

