[Watch] England's Jos Buttler hits a six despite ball landing outside the pitch in 3rd ODI vs NED

Jos Buttler has once again illustrated how pace bowlers struggle against him. The stand-in England captain dispatched a delivery that landed outside the strip over the stands for a six during the 3rd ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

At the receiving end was pacer Paul van Meekeren, whose attempted slower bouncer in the 29th over of the English chase went awry. Despite the ball landing outside the 22-yard strip, Buttler chased it and whipped it over the deep backward square leg fence.

Take a look at his outrageous effort below:

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy lead England's 3-0 rout of the Netherlands

England completed a 3-0 sweep of the Netherlands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. Chasing 245, the visitors got the job done one ball into the 31st over of their chase, romping home by eight wickets.

Jason Roy top-scored with an unbeaten 101 while Jos Buttler racked up an unbeaten 86 off 64 balls. The duo stitched together an unbroken 163-run partnership to power England past the finish line after David Willey's spell of 4/36 saw the hosts bowled out for 244.

Incidentally, Buttler led the tourists in the final one-dayer, with regular skipper Eoin Morgan ruled out due to a groin injury. The former was also declared the Player of the Series, having blazed away to an unbeaten 162 off 70 deliveries in the series opener at the same venue.

The reigning champions have now moved to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table with 125 points from 18 matches. Their next 50-over assignment is a three-match home series against India, which starts on July 12 at The Oval in London.

