"Need to adopt a rotation policy for our fast bowlers to keep them fit for World Cup" - Umar Gul

Pakistan's interim bowling coach Umar Gul has suggested a rest and rotation policy for their group of fast bowlers to keep them fit for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are scheduled to host New Zealand for a long white-ball series comprising five T20Is and as many ODIs from April 14 to May 7. The Men in Green will then travel to Sri Lanka in July for a two-Test series.

Subsequently, Pakistan and Afghanistan are likely to meet in August for three ODI matches at a neutral venue. Pakistan are also likely to host the 2023 Asia Cup (ODI) after 15 years in September this year.

Considering the workload management of fast bowlers and preventing them from being vulnerable to injuries ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India in October-November, Umar Gul was quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying:

"We are lucky to have good fast bowlers who can bowl at 140+. We need to take care of them and adopt a rotation policy to keep them fit for the World Cup in India.

"I am sure PCB and the selection committee are considering this as it is too important at the moment."

"I just try to spend time with them" - Umar Gul on working with current Pakistan fast bowlers

Umar Gul played 47 Tests, 130 One-Day Internationals and 60 T20 Internationals for the Pakistan national team from 2003 to 2016.

He announced retirement from all formats of cricket in October 2020 and took up the role of the Afghanistan cricket team's bowling coach until December last year.

Gul was named Pakistan's interim bowling coach for the Afghanistan T20I series last month and will continue in that capacity for the upcoming home series against the Black Caps.

Speaking on coaching with the Pakistan national team, Gul said:

"I am overwhelmed that PCB trusted me once again and gave me an opportunity to work with the national team. I used to enjoy playing for Pakistan and now I am looking forward to enjoy this new role."

Gul also talked about working with the current bunch of Pakistan pacers. He added:

"We have very good and potential fast bowlers. I just try to spend time with them and tell them how to tackle a new batter at the crease. Also, I tell them to always bowl according to the field."

Pakistan will play their first T20I against New Zealand on Friday (April 14) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

