"Need to change their mindset" - Salman Butt on India's bowling department

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that India must adopt a more aggressive approach if they want to succeed at ICC events.

Butt pointed out that India have a very strong batting lineup. However, he opined that the Men in Blue should consider changing the approach of the bowlers. The 38-year-old opined that by doing so, the side will be able to translate their bilateral series success into championship triumphs at multi-nation events.

He also highlighted that the country's large pool of talent has at times created confusion in the minds of selectors while picking a team for an ICC event. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, January 16, Butt explained:

"There have been certain selection issues at times. India are spoilt for choice, which results in some confusion. I believe that India should move towards developing a more aggressive mindset, especially in the bowling department. Their batting is already very strong and they just need to change their mindset when it comes to bowling."

Notably, India have started the World Cup year on a fabulous note, compiling a 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka at home in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand are set to compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The opening encounter of the 50-over rubber will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

"Players will start tweeting as soon as something happens" - Salman Butt on Pakistan team

In the video, Salman Butt also discussed that nobody in the current Pakistan team wants to take accountability or address real concerns whenever they end up on the losing side.

He noted that many Pakistani players post tweets after the team's losses, claiming that the Men in Green will bounce back next time. Butt reckoned that those players would never accept that their performances haven't been up to the mark.

The former opener added:

"We haven't seen anyone come forward and say that we haven't been up to the mark. They only say that we will improve and come back stronger next time. Players will start tweeting as soon as something happens. But that is just a covering act. They just want to show that they are all united."

The Babar Azam-led Pakistani side recently suffered a 2-1 ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand. It is worth mentioning that the team failed to register a single Test win on home soil last year.

