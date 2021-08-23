Need to put a bit of pressure back on the Indian pace attack: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root has praised India’s pace attack as one that has got variety and good balance. He added that his team will need to find ways to deal with the fast bowlers in a smart manner and put the pressure back on them.

Team India’s pacers have dominated England’s batters, barring Joe Root, in the first two Tests of the series. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the leading wicket-takers in the series so far with 12 and 11 scalps respectively.

Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have bagged seven and five respectively while Shardul Thakur also chipped in with four scalps in the first Test.

Asked for his views on India’s pace bowling attack, Joe Root said:

"I think credit to India, they have got a wonderful attack. Look around Test cricket and there are some fantastic bowling attacks out there. A lot of them have the expertise to manage these conditions very well. India have certainly done that in this series.”

Admitting that England cannot allow India’s fast bowlers to dominate for the rest of the matches, Joe Root added:

"We have got to be smart and find ways to counter that. The one thing they have is good balance, they have variety and (the bowlers have) different release points. As players, you have got to keep finding ways to counter that. You have to find ways to get off strike and score as well. You need to put a bit of pressure back on them and be able to soak it as well."

Not having any conversations with Ben Stokes over his return to cricket: Joe Root

In a recent newspaper column, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar wrote that if he was Joe Root, he would implore Ben Stokes to come out of his mental health break and play.

Asked if he has had any chat with Stokes over his possible return, Joe Root replied in the negative. He answered:

"No, I am not having any conversations with Ben (Stokes) over his return to cricket. He needs to spend some time looking after himself, doing what is right for him. For a long time, he has put this team and England cricket ahead of a number of different things.

"I think it is important that people respect that. I certainly do as England captain. From my point of view, there is no pressure on him to do anything else but look after himself right now."

Stokes pulled out of the Test series against India to prioritise his mental well-being. England were dealt another big blow on Monday as Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test due to a jarred shoulder.

