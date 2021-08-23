"Not expecting any changes for India unless conditions drastically change"- Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar doesn't feel there is any need for Team India to tinker with their playing XI for the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Agarkar feels the visitors must stick to their winning combination.

Shardul Thakur missed the second Test through a hamstring strain, but is fit and available for selection for the third Test. However, Agarkar would prefer the team to stick with their four-pronged pace attack that played at Lord's. Only if conditions become surprisingly dry, would he think of Ravichandran Ashwin playing.

"I can't imagine unless the conditions drastically change, and it is dry if they are expecting hot weather," said Agarkar. "Ashwin might be the only change, but I cant imagine why you would change a team after having won a Test match unless you have real problems."

"As good as Shardul bowled in the first test, he might have to miss out since Ishant bowled well in the second Test," Agarkar said during a media integration arranged by Sony.

Conditions at Headingley historically good for fast bowling: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar was a part of the Indian team that won the 2002 Headingley Test against England. Although they had played with two spinners back then, Agarkar feels India should go in with a four-pronged pace attack here.

He believes India's pacers will likely enjoy bowling in these conditions and expects an unchanged team.

"I remember playing that 2002 Test. We batted first playing on a green surface. We played a veey different attack with two seamers and two spinners. This attack is different, and conditions in Headingley have historically been good for fast bowling..so I think India's seam bowlers will enjoy bowling here," Ajit Agarkar concluded.

The Headingley Test will be played from August 25th, where India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

