"Need to be a villain, need to be a joker" - Sanju Samson hilariously compares his role to Malayalam film legend amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson hilariously compared his role in the side with legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24. In an interview pre-game, the 30-year-old was asked about his new role in the middle-order after opening the batting in T20Is since the middle of last year.
Hailing from Kerala, he drew a parallel with Mohanlal, the veteran Malayalam actor, who has played several roles in his illustrious career.
When asked by Sanjay Manjrekar on his preferred batting position, Samson said (via Sony Sports Network X handle):
"To be honest, recently our Lal Ettan, Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, got a very big award from the country. He is an actor and has been acting for the last 20, 30, 40 years. So I am also playing for my country now from the last 10 years. So I can't say that I only can do a hero role. I need to be a villain, I need to be a Joker."
He continued:
"I need to play around. You can't say that you have scored runs in opening and you are really good at the top three. So I feel like trying this also. Why can't I be a good villain also so lets see how it goes. Sanju Mohanlal Samson (laughs)."
Samson achieved tremendous success as India's T20I opener before the Asia Cup, averaging 37.90 at a strike rate of 183.70 with three centuries in 12 innings.
"I have received some really honest feedback from my captain and coach" - Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson said he has received honest feedback from the team management about his batting in the middle order in T20Is. With the inclusion of Shubman Gill after a year's absence, the Kerala wicketkeeper had to relinquish his top-order spot in the Indian lineup.
When asked about his batting and wicketkeeping thus far in the Asia Cup, he said (via the source mentioned above):
"Really enjoying both the roles. It's a bit different batting at No. 5 and coming to do a different role. I have received some really honest feedback from my captain and coach. The communication has to be very clear, and it has been clear right from the tournament. They told me it's a bit of a different role for you, but you do have the game to go out there and make a contribution.
"From my side, I am just looking to take a few balls and get my eye in and then put in a positive contribution. Make an impact and hit those few sixes, which I am used to doing, and some days it comes off and some days it doesn't. That acceptance also really helps," he added.
Samson is currently playing in India's Super Four clash against Bangladesh with the team in a spot of bother at 129/5 in the 15th over. The stylish right-hander is yet to come out to bat in the contest.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news