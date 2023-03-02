"Needs to be kicked out of test team now" - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli once again fails to deliver in ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy

Virat Kohli has once again failed to deliver in the second innings of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2. The right-hander departed for just 13 runs, leaving the hosts reeling at 54/3.

The incident took place in the 23rd over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann when Kohli was trapped leg before wicket.

So far, the Delhi batter has scored just 111 runs in three Tests, with a high score of 44 runs in the second Test in Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has failed to score a half-century in his last nine Test innings. His last half-century came against South Africa in Cape Town in January last year.

Fans expressed disappointment at Virat Kohli’s another failure in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Some of them advised him to take retirement.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Kohli needs to be kicked out of test team now. Virat Kohli looks gutted in dressing room. The hope the only hope Ahmedabad test."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Manas @_Manas_021_ #ViratKohli𓃵 #IndvsAus Kohli Saab ki batting sb sidhe ODI m dekhenge! OK Bye #CricketTwitter Kohli Saab ki batting sb sidhe ODI m dekhenge! OK Bye #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli𓃵 #IndvsAus

Siddhu Not Moosewala @SiddViz



I think it's time to hang up the boots in the longest format.



WTC 23 Final if India reaches there should be your final Test Match for India.



#ThankYouKohli #ViratKohli With a heavy heart, I have to sayI think it's time to hang up the boots in the longest format.WTC 23 Final if India reaches there should be your final Test Match for India. With a heavy heart, I have to sayI think it's time to hang up the boots in the longest format.WTC 23 Final if India reaches there should be your final Test Match for India. #ThankYouKohli #ViratKohli

Darksideraza @Darksiderazaa

#ViratKohli #INDvAUS run toh nhi banana nhi ata pr dance krna hoga toh batana run toh nhi banana nhi ata pr dance krna hoga toh batana #ViratKohli #INDvAUS https://t.co/LelocFQ3Hw

🪄💛 @The_Great_Kohli @imVkohli Dear virat kohli please retire from test cricket Dear virat kohli please retire from test cricket 🙏 @imVkohli

arsh @arshsiduu #IndvsAus #ViratKohli𓃵 ka aisa haal dekha nahi jata , bhai drop krke, ranji khel k ao please:) big fan @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 ka aisa haal dekha nahi jata , bhai drop krke, ranji khel k ao please:) big fan @imVkohli #IndvsAus

Ramaswamy @viswaguru1964 It is high time someone had a serious chat with Virat Kohli It is high time someone had a serious chat with Virat Kohli

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 Virat Kohli now has only one match left to stake his claim in the side. If he doesn't perform, then drop him. 3 years is a long time. Let him go back to domestics, grind it out and come back. The likes of Sarfaraz are waiting. Virat Kohli now has only one match left to stake his claim in the side. If he doesn't perform, then drop him. 3 years is a long time. Let him go back to domestics, grind it out and come back. The likes of Sarfaraz are waiting.

Virat Kohli fails to deliver; Australia gains 88-run lead against India in the first innings

Australia gained an 88-run lead in their first innings against Team India. The visitors were bundled out for 197 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja top-scored with 60 runs.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped three each.

Earlier on Day 1, Matthew Kuhnemann’s fifer helped Australia bowl out India for just 109 runs in 33.2 overs. Nathan Lyon also scalped three wickets, while Todd Murphy dismissed Kohli, who top-scored with 22 runs.

In response, India are 78/4 after 30.5 overs, trailing by 10 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

The hosts are leading the four-Test series 2-0. India won their opening Test by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur. They followed it up with a six-wicket victory in the second game.

