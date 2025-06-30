Neeraj Chopra names Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in cricket quiz amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 30, 2025 14:08 IST
(L to R) Neeraj Chopra, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Pics: Getty Images).
(L to R) Neeraj Chopra, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Pics: Getty Images).

India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra recently took part in a rapid-fire cricket challenge. The host asked him a few questions to see how much the star javelin thrower knows about cricket.

On being asked to name three batters, Chopra mentioned the names of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. He went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kapil Dev when it came to the bowlers.

The 27-year-old also had to name three cricket stadiums. He responded by naming Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru).

The video of the cricket quiz was posted on Star Sports India's Instagram account. You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra is the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold medal. He achieved the feat by clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

He secured a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, claiming the silver medal. Chopra currently holds the number one spot in the World Athletics Federation's latest global rankings for javelin throwers.

Neeraj Chopra names the Indian cricketer who can be the best at javelin throw

During a segment on Star Sports, Neeraj Chopra was asked to name an Indian cricketer who could be the best at javelin throw. He opined that a fast bowler has a better chance of succeeding in the sport.

He suggested that a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah is likely to ace the javelin throw. Chopra said:

"I think it would be a fast bowler for sure. So, I think a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah will be good at it."
Meanwhile, with a throw of 85.29 meters, Chopra won the men's javelin throw event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. He will be seen in action next in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

It will be India's first flagship javelin throw competition to be recognized as Category A Gold by World Athletics. The event will take place at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 5.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

