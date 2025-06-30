Neeraj Chopra names Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in cricket quiz amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra recently took part in a rapid-fire cricket challenge. The host asked him a few questions to see how much the star javelin thrower knows about cricket.

On being asked to name three batters, Chopra mentioned the names of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. He went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kapil Dev when it came to the bowlers.

The 27-year-old also had to name three cricket stadiums. He responded by naming Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru).

The video of the cricket quiz was posted on Star Sports India's Instagram account. You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra is the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold medal. He achieved the feat by clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

He secured a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, claiming the silver medal. Chopra currently holds the number one spot in the World Athletics Federation's latest global rankings for javelin throwers.

Neeraj Chopra names the Indian cricketer who can be the best at javelin throw

During a segment on Star Sports, Neeraj Chopra was asked to name an Indian cricketer who could be the best at javelin throw. He opined that a fast bowler has a better chance of succeeding in the sport.

He suggested that a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah is likely to ace the javelin throw. Chopra said:

"I think it would be a fast bowler for sure. So, I think a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah will be good at it."

Meanwhile, with a throw of 85.29 meters, Chopra won the men's javelin throw event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. He will be seen in action next in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

It will be India's first flagship javelin throw competition to be recognized as Category A Gold by World Athletics. The event will take place at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 5.

