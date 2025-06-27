Neeraj Chopra picks the Indian cricketer who can be the best at javelin throw [Watch]

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was recently asked to name an Indian cricketer who could dominate the javelin throw. The question was directed at him by cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Star Sports.

Ad

Chopra stated that he would back a fast bowler to ace the javelin throw. He named star speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the Team India player who is likely to do well in the track and field event.

On being asked to name an Indian cricketer who can be the best at javelin throw, Chopra said:

"I think it would be a fast bowler for sure. So, I think a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah will be good at it."

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Bumrah shone with the ball in Team India's recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. During England's first innings, the seamer bagged his 14th Test five-wicket haul.

He remained wicketless in the subsequent essay, where England chased down a mammoth 371-run target. Ben Duckett's stunning 149-run knock helped the hosts record the tenth-highest successful fourth-innings run chase in the format.

An Indian cricketer has taken javelin throw lessons from Neeraj Chopra in the past

Neeraj Chopra is among the best javelin throwers in the world today. The 27-year-old scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 by becoming India's first track and field athlete to win gold in the event's history.

Ad

He followed the victory by clinching the silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year. Interestingly, an Indian cricketer has tried his hand at javelin throw, with Chopra watching from the side.

On Jio Cinema's 'Get Set Gold' show in 2024, Chopra challenged former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik to throw the javelin to at least 25 meters. While he couldn't do it in the first attempt, he succeeded in getting the distance on the second one.

Ad

Here's a video of Karthik's throw:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin throw event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in the Czech Republic on June 24 with a throw of 85.29 meters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news