"I see a huge gap between the two teams now" - Ashish Nehra labels India as favourites over South Africa for second Test 

Ashish Nehra believes there is a huge gulf in quality between India and South Africa at the moment. The visitors emerged as comprehensive winners in the first Test at Centurion and are one win away from securing their maiden Test series win on South African soil.

Another blow that the hosts received following their 113-run defeat was the sudden Test retirement of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India seamer Nehra said:

"India will look to continue their work from 2021. I see a huge gap between the two teams now. South Africa have been going through some problems recently, and now the problems for SA are deeper with de Kock's retirement. He was experienced and a key player in the squad. Dean Elgar would wish that he has senior players around him, and de Kock's departure is a concern."

De Kock bid farewell to the longest format at the age of 29 to spend more time with his family.

"Things have been good for India" - Ashish Nehra

The former India bowler compared the state of affairs between the two camps, saying South Africa are currently battling a number of uncertainties while India are on a high despite their famed middle order not performing.

"Too many ifs and buts going on for South Africa at the moment. On the other hand, if you look at India, and the way they won the first contest, things have been good. They managed to win comprehensively even though the middle order of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane did not fire," Nehra reasoned.

Kohli was dismissed outside the off-stump in both innings, Rahane failed to build on his starts and Pujara struggled.

The second Test begins at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

