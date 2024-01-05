Nepal schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Nepal match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Nepal have been slotted in Group D of the 2024 T20 World Cup alongside heavyweights South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The mega T20 event is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) from June 4 onwards.

Nepal will kickstart their tournament with a clash against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 4. Their next opponent is in the form of Sri Lanka, with their match scheduled for June 11 in Lauderhill.

The remainder of their two group-stage matches will take place in the Caribbean, against South Africa and Bangladesh on June 14 and June 16, respectively, in St.Vincent.

The 2024 edition marks the second time that Nepal will play in the T20 World Cup. The nation made its maiden ICC tournament appearance in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, where they were eliminated in the preliminary group stage.

This time around, they secured qualification after finishing second in the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Nepal recently played their first major tournament in the form of the 2023 Asia Cup and managed to impress the fans and the opposition teams despite a couple of heavy defeats.

They also marked their presence in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where they topped their preliminary group with wins over Mongolia and Maldives. They were eliminated by India in the quarter-final stage of the event.

Nepal's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

June 4 - Nepal vs The Netherlands, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

June 11 - Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Central Broward Park, Lauderhill

June 14 - Nepal vs South Africa, Arnos Vale Stadium, St.Vincent

June 16 - Nepal vs Bangladesh, Arnos Vale Stadium, St.Vincent

Will Nepal be able to ruffle some feathers at the 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App