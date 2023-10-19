Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Nepal, Match 2

Hong Kong faced Nepal in the second game of the Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 on Thursday, October 19, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The Nepalese won the match by six wickets.

Nepal has won two games and is in first place in the points tally with a Net Run Rate of +1.589. United Arab Emirates lost their first game and are in second place with a Net Run Rate of -0.646. Hong Kong also lost their opening game and are in third place with a Net Run Rate of -2.457.

Nepal's Dominant Bowling Performance crushes Hong Kong

Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl against Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s first six batters were out for a single-digit score. They could manage only 20 runs in the first six overs. They crossed the 50-run mark in the 12th over and had lost five wickets by then.

Yasim Murtaza and Zeeshan Ali added 30 runs for the sixth wicket. Yasim made 36 runs off as many deliveries, while Zeeshan scored 17 runs off 20 deliveries. These two were the only batters who made double-digit scores.

Hong Kong were bundled out for 94 runs even before the 20th over was completed.

Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal. He picked up four wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara took two wickets each. Kushal Malla and Mousom Dhakal shared a wicket apiece.

Nepal lost their first wicket for 28 runs in the form of Kushal Bhurtel, who made just eight runs. Kushal Malla and Sundeep Jora were dismissed for single-digit scores. Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel added 30 runs for the fourth wicket.

Aasif was dismissed after scoring 42 runs off 34 deliveries. Gulshan Jha made 14 runs off five deliveries and remained unbeaten. Paudel scored 25 runs off 20 deliveries. They both helped Nepal win the game in 13.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Karan KC won the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul.