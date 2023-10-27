Nepal T20I Tri series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match (Updated) ft. Kushal Bhurtel and Aayan Khan

Nepal and the United Arab Emirates played the final of the Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. UAE won the toss here and elected to bowl.

Kushal Bhurtel (50) was the highest scorer for Nepal and helped the team post 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Aayan Khan was the pick of the bowlers and dismissed three Nepali batters. He gave away just 19 runs in four overs. Ali Naseer and Zahoor Khan picked two wickets each.

Muhammad Waseem and Aryansh Sharma provided a solid start to UAE and added 71 runs for the first wicket. They lost a few wickets in succession, which halted their run chase. Basil Hameed batted sensibly in the end and finished the game for UAE. He made 22 runs off 16 deliveries, including two sixes, and helped UAE win the game by four wickets on the penultimate delivery.

Gulshan Jha and Abinash Bohara took two wickets each for Nepal. This was Nepal’s first loss in this series after playing a total of five games.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Runs List

Basil Hameed finished as the leading run-scorer in the series. He amassed 159 runs in five games at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 132.50.

Aasif Sheikh accumulated 154 runs in five games at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 113.24. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this series.

Rohit Paudel also had a great outing with the bat throughout this series. He made 152 runs in five games at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 112.59.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Karan KC took 10 wickets in the series in five games at an economy of 7.76. He was the only bowler who picked a four-wicket haul in the series.

Abinash Bohara picked seven wickets in four games in the series. Sompal Kami finished in third place, with seven wickets in five games at an economy of 7.48.