Nerveless Pat Cummins hits winning runs as Australia win 2nd Test against New Zealand to take series 2-0

A nerveless Pat Cummins drove Australia to a three-wicket victory over New Zealand on day 4 of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in New Zealand. The 30-year-old hit a boundary through point as the tourists gunned down a stiff 279 despite the top-order collapse.

Set 279 to win after standout performances from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, and Scott Kuggeleijn, Australia found themselves at 34-4. Only Usman Khawaja managed to reach double figures as the Kiwis made massive incisions into breaking their 31-year-old jinx.

However, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh joined hands to prevent further wickets from falling, getting Australia to 202 runs shy of the target ahead of day 4. Nevertheless, the Black Caps didn't take long to get rid of Travis Head on day 4, resulting in the score being 80-5.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh share massive partnership before Pat Cummins' nerveless innings

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Alex Carey has been under scrutiny of late due to substandard wicketkeeping and lack of runs. However, the South Australian came to the fore and played a blinder with Marsh, who was equally up to the task. Ben Sears burst the door open when he dismissed Marsh and Mitchell Starc in consecutive deliveries.

Cummins came out to face the hat-trick ball and Sears almost got it as the Aussie captain's edge was marginally short of the slip fielder, with over 50 runs still required. The Aussie captain, along with Carey, kept picking up timely boundaries as the Kiwi bowlers and captain Tim Southee struggled. The winning shot from the New South Wales cricketer came in the 65th over as he steered to point and embraced Carey, who stayed unbeaten on 98.

This was also Australia's 2nd away series win over the Black Caps since 2016. Australia also remain undefeated in this tour of New Zealand, having previously clinched the three-game T20I series 3-0.

