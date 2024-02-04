"Nerves were there to see today" - James Anderson highlights India's cautious approach on day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Veteran England seamer James Anderson felt India were conservative with their batting on day three in the Visakhapatnam Test. He claimed the hosts were unsure of what target to set. Anderson also revealed that Brendon McCullum wanted England to go for the target even if it was 600 runs.

India resumed their innings at 28-0 with a lead of 171 but lost their openers within the first hour of day 3. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill stepped up with a century and shared important partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel to set up 399 to win for the visitors.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the day's play, the 41-year-old observed how circumspect India were despite having a big lead. However, the 184-Test veteran asserted that England will try to chase it down in 60 or 70 overs. He said:

"I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, I think they didn't know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead. The chat last night from the coach was that even if they got 600 ahead we would still go for it. It's very clear to everyone how we will try to do it. I know there are 180 overs left in the game but we will try to do it in 60 or 70."

Anderson also took pride in his performance and thinks the hard work put in the last few months has paid off. He added:

"I'm delighted to take five wickets but I'm more pleased to get through 35 overs in three days. I I felt strong when I was doing it as well. All the work I've done over the last few months has really paid off and that's the most satisfying thing for me."

The Lancashire seamer was arguably the best English bowler across two innings. Anderson conceded less than three runs per over across 35 overs and finished with five wickets, including dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal twice.

"His finger is not great" - James Anderson on Joe Root

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Joe Root's finger injury forcing him to walk off the field, Anderson said the former captain is still good to bat on day 4, elaborating:

"His finger is not great. He took a blow in training this morning and again on the field. It's just making sure that is as good as it can be for when he bats. Hopefully, tomorrow he'll turn up at the ground and be OK to hold a bat. He was just making sure he could do everything he could to help us out in the second innings, just making sure it's as good as possible for tomorrow. There's a chance we will need him with the bat so it's making sure he can hold a bat."

England lost Ben Duckett after a 50-run opening stand with Zak Crawley. The visitors require another 332 runs with nine wickets in hand.

