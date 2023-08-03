Netherlands to arrive in India in September for practice games ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

The Netherlands, who have qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup, will arrive in India for practice games ahead of the tournament. The 50-over ICC event will be played from October 5 to November 19. The details of the match, though, are still being worked out.

For the uninitiated, Scott Edwards-led Netherlands finished in the top two, along with Sri Lanka, of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe to enter the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Dutch had a better net run rate (NRR) despite having equal points with Scotland and Zimbabwe in the 50-over competition.

Speaking to PTI, a Netherlands Cricket Association official said:

“Yes, we will be arriving (in India) a few days earlier and we will play some matches (in Bengaluru) before entering the official warm-up games. These matches are important for us because we are yet to play any competitive matches after getting qualified for the World Cup earlier last month.”

The official warmup games will be held at Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The qualifiers (Netherlands and Sri Lanka) will play their warmup games against Bangladesh, Australia, Afghanistan, and India (two of these four countries based on the schedule).

Netherlands to begin World Cup campaign against Pakistan

The Netherlands will begin its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. They will face off against Sri Lanka and India on October 21 and November 11, respectively.

Netherlands schedule

October 6: vs Pakistan – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 9: vs New Zealand – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 17: vs South Africa – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 21: vs Sri Lanka – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 25: vs Australia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

October 28: vs Bangladesh – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 3: vs Afghanistan – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

November 8: vs England – MCA Stadium, Pune

November 11: vs India – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

