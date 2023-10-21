Netherlands pair Sybrand Engelbrecht & Logan van Beek break MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja's record of highest 7th wicket partnership in World Cup

Netherlands batters Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek broke a four-year-long World Cup partnership record during their match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (October 21) in Lucknow. Their 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket is now the highest for that wicket in World Cup history.

Team India cricketers MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja held the record previously with their 116-run stand during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

It was a fighting partnership that gave millions of Indians hope after the top order collapsed meekly in the chase. However, the duo could not take their side over the line in the contest as India suffered a heart-breaking 18-run loss and exited the tournament.

The Netherlands situation was also similar, but it came in the first innings this morning. After opting to bat first, they collapsed to 91/6 in 21.2 overs and were in danger of getting all-out with many overs to spare.

Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek stabilized things after that and put on a valiant 130-run partnership for the 7th wicket to help their team to a decent total.

"We decided to take it slightly deeper"- Sybrand Engelbrecht on his record-breaking partnership with Logan van Beek

At the mid-innings break, Engelbrecht reflected on his team's batting effort, saying:

"Yeah, I am happy (on his knock). We have gotten a competitive total. A lot of credit goes to Logan (van Beek) - he batted beautifully. There is some turn on this pitch and it is tricky to bat on.

"We decided to take it slightly deeper and that allowed us to take chances towards the end. We've got a lot of supporters from our people here and back home. We will have to bowl very well. I am happy with the total and we are up for the challenge."

Engelbrecht played a magnificent knock of 70 (82), which comprised 4 fours and a solitary six. Van Beek played second fiddle to him, scoring 59 (75). Courtesy of their enterprising knocks, the Netherlands managed to reach 262 in 49.4 overs before losing all their wickets.