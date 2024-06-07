"Neutral fans enjoying" - Wasim Jaffer shares viral Bado Badi song after USA's Super Over win vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup 

Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup kicked off on a disastrous note. Babar Azam and Co. suffered an embarrassing five-run loss (super over) in their opening match against the United States of America (USA) in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

The Men in Green registered 159/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Haris Rauf was tasked with the responsibility of defending 15 runs in the final over. However, the speedster failed to win the game for his side, as USA managed to tie the score, finishing at 159/3.

Pakistan needed to chase down 19 runs in the Super Over to win the encounter, but it was USA's left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar who prevailed in the battle of nerves.

Reacting to the Babar Azam-led side's heartbreaking defeat, former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer shared the viral song Bado Badi by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan on social media to suggest that the natural fans thoroughly enjoyed USA's victory.

He captioned the post:

"Neutral fans enjoying USA win vs Pakistan. Take a bow @usacricket and skipper Monank Patel, you've earned the respect of the cricket world."

USA skipper Monank Patel was named the Player of the Match for his impressive 50-run knock in the run chase. With two back-to-back wins, the side is currently placed at the top of the points table in Group A.

"Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs" - Babar Azam on Pakistan's performance against USA

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opined that the team's spinners failed to make a significant impact in the middle overs.

He also pointed out how they kept losing wickets at regular intervals early in their innings, ultimately failing to capitalize on the powerplay. Babar said:

" First 6 overs while batting we didn’t capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us. Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."

Pakistan will now take on arch-rivals India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

