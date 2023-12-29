"Never ever compare him with Kohli again" - Fans react as Babar Azam succumbs under pressure in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam failed to score big once again in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, getting out for 41 in the fourth innings of the Boxing Test match on Day 4 (Friday).

With the Men in Green required to chase down an imposing 317-run target, the onus was on talisman Babar to put his team in the driver's seat following a shaky start.

Walking out to bat at No. 4, the former captain did get off to a good start but failed to convert it into a big one. He was clean bowled off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the 41st over of the innings.

It is worth mentioning that the right-handed batter was similarly bowled in the first innings after Pat Cummins breached his defense. Babar was trolled by several fans on social media following his dismissal.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It has been a year to forget for Babar Azam. The talented batter struggled to get going in Test cricket throughout the year, finishing with 205 runs from nine innings. He could not cross the 50-run mark even once this year in the format.

Babar Azam's dismissal helped Australia gain the upper hand in the Boxing Day Test

Australia were off to a fantastic start with the ball as Abdullah Shafique departed in the fifth over after scoring just five runs. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq too failed to make a significant impact, getting out for 12 in the 15th over.

Skipper Shan Masood formed a crucial 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain showcased positive intent during his stay at the crease, mustering 60 runs off 71 balls.

The dismissals of Babar and Saud Shakeel propelled Australia to a strong position in the contest. Mohammad Rizwan and the lower-order batters will have to bat out of their skins to help their team chase down the target.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App