"Never, ever count a champion out" - Fans go berserk on X as Australia opener Usman Khawaja scores ton against Sri Lanka

Australia opener Usman Khawaja roared back into form with a classy unbeaten 147 on Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Wednesday, January 29. After enduring a below-average run with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 184 runs in 10 innings, this ton is bound to give a lot of confidence to the southpaw.

While his teammate Steve Smith grabbed all the headlines on the day for reaching 10,000 Test runs and becoming the fourth Australian to do so, Khawaja went about his business in his usual way. Although a few decisions went his way from the officials, Khawaja converted his chances well.

Supporters of the Australian cricket team praised Khawaja for his stellar knock and took to the social media site X to showcase their appreciation for him. User @RFC_Centre wrote an encouraging piece about how one must never count a 'champion' out.

"Never, ever count a champion out. Usman had a bad series against India. Who cares, shit happens. Bumrah had his number, he said as such. Proving once again why he is still the best opener in the country and one of the most prolific going around in the world," the fan wrote.

"You should stick to him for couple of more years because you will need an experienced opener upfront after Warner's retirement. So dont push for retirement or anything," wrote Altaf Wali.

"So bro was not actually out of form but was just getting bumrah’ed," wrote Parth Nagda.

"Well done Uz. Many Aussie fans asked for your head a few weeks ago. Look at you now. Well done son," wrote Sheriff Trell.

Australia well placed at the end of Day 1

Australia are well placed at 330-2 at the close of play on Day 1 against Sri Lanka, with both Khawaja (147) and Smith (104) remaining unbeaten till stumps were drawn. Only 81.1 overs could be bowled on the day.

Australia will hope to return on Day 2 and continue to dominate the proceedings at the picturesque ground in Galle. They will hope to bat the hosts out of the game with a big first-innings total.

This Test also saw Smith return as Australia's captain. Regular skipper Pat Cummins decided to skip the tour to be with his wife during the birth of their second child, as well as an ankle soreness.

