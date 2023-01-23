"Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country" - Sunil Gavaskar makes unique request to media ahead of India's World Cup build-up

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has requested the media houses in India to stop asking foreign commentators about who they want to see in the Men in Blue's World Cup squad.

Gavaskar claimed that there was a similar situation before the previous World Cup, where a certain 'proven performer' was ignored for a 'newcomer' and then the Men in Blue had to pay the price for it.

While Sunil Gavaskar didn't mention the exact name in his column for Mid-Day, it seems like he has pointed towards the situation of India picking Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu for the previous ODI World Cup.

Here's what he wrote explaining the reason for his request:

"Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country and may actually suggest names that may not be what India need. We saw what happened in the last World Cup where a newcomer's name was pushed by the overseas commentators during that season's IPL and he was eventually picked over a proven performer and India ended up hardly playing him in the XI."

The joke could well be on us, the Indian fans: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that while it is completely normal for every cricket expert to have an opinion, none should influence the decision of the selectors in such a way that they overlook the one who deserves a place in the squad.

On this, he stated:

"Hopefully, our media won't be going to overseas commentators asking who should be picked for India. Cricket being hugely popular, it is understandable that there has to be some cricket news or the other but it would be terrific if we don't go around asking foreigners what our teams should be, because then the joke could well be on us, the Indian fans and it won't be funny at all."

India will look to finally end their ICC Trophy drought at the ODI World Cup later this year.

