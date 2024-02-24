"Never looked comfortable at the crease" - Twitter reacts as Rajat Patidar records a poor score in 4th IND vs ENG Test 

Indian batter Rajat Patidar's dismal start to his Test career continued as he was dismissed for just 17 runs during Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Saturday.

Patidar was trapped LBW by Shoaib Bashir, who claimed his second wicket of the day after having already sent back Shubman Gill.

Patidar tried to fend off a delivery off the backfoot against a fullish delivery that spun heavily after pitching. However, the ball evaded the bat and hit right on the front pad, leading to a strong appeal by the English players.

The batter opted to go for a review after consulting with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the non-striker's end. India managed to retain the review after the DRS showed that the projected contact of the ball with the stumps was the umpire's call, but it brought Patidar's stay at the crease to an end.

Patidar was already on thin ice following his poor set of scores across the last couple of Tests in the series. He had managed to retain his place as KL Rahul continued to be absent from the proceedings due to the injury that he sustained in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Fans were far from pleased with Patidar's performance, and came to a unanimous conclusion that the player's run in the Indian team has come to an end for the time being.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Rajat Patidar has scored only 63 runs in five innings so far

The Madhya Pradesh batter looked promising in his maiden outing, scoring 32 runs during the first innings of the second Test in Vishakapatnam. However, since then he has slid quite far off and has not been able to replicate his record on the domestic circuit

His poor scores coupled with his manner of dismissals in the third Test in Rajkot was quite concerning. Patidar arguably has only one more innings to prove his mettle as he has only scored 63 runs in five innings at an average of 12.6.

Patidar's dismissal brought out Ravindra Jadeja to the crease, who also fell prey to Shoaib Bashir in no time. As of writing, Team India are placed at 131-4 at Tea on Day 2, still trailing by 222 runs.

