“Have never seen anyone bowl the yorker better than Jasprit Bumrah” - Danish Kaneria in awe of Team India pacer

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that he hasn’t seen anyone bowl the yorker better than Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Kaneria also congratulated Bumrah for becoming the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets.

Bumrah broke open the game for Team India on Day 5 of The Oval Test, getting through the defences of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. While Pope was outdone by a good length delivery that nipped back sharply, Bairstow got an unplayable yorker.

Discussing Team India’s win on his YouTube channel, Kaneria singled out Bumrah for special praise. He said:

“Team India bowled a brilliant line and length on Day 5 at The Oval, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. What a performer he is. In 24 Tests, Bumrah has claimed 100 wickets and is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 Test scalps.”

According to Kaneria, Bumrah was able to make a game-changing impact despite the conditions very much favoring the batters. The former Pakistan cricketer stated:

“When Day 5 began, the wicket wasn’t as bad for batting. The sun was out as well, it was a dry track and the ball was coming on to the bat. But it was a Bumrah show. He first bowled Ollie Pope through the gate, then it was a super yorker to get rid of Jonny Bairstow. I have never seen anyone bowl the yorker better than Jasprit Bumrah. It is like a serious toe-crusher.”

Kaneria added that, apart from Bumrah, the other Team India bowlers also chipped in with crucial contributions. He added:

“Ravindra Jadeja also picked up two wickets. Umesh Yadav was superb. Whenever he was given the ball, he claimed wickets and boosted Team India’s morale. Every bowler, barring Mohammed Siraj, contributed.”

While Bumrah claimed 2 for 27, Jadeja ended with figures of 2 for 50 before Yadav picked up the last three England wickets.

“Team India will always want to have Shardul Thakur in the playing XI” - Danish Kaneria

While Rohit Sharma was awarded the man of the match for his stupendous hundred at The Oval, many felt Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was a worthy contender as well. Thakur scored crucial fifties in both innings and picked up some important wickets as well.

Kaneria, too, was highly impressed by the 29-year-old’s effort at The Oval. He said:

“Shardul Thakur played a key role. He took wickets at crucial times and scored important runs as well. I think Shardul Thakur is an all-rounder that Team India will always want to have in the playing XI. He always delivers when the team needs it most, both with the bat and the ball.”

The LORD striketh gold! 💥

Shardul bowls one in the corridor outside off and Root chops it on! 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Root pic.twitter.com/m4PoFlEhWI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

According to the former cricketer, Thakur’s dismissal of Joe Root was vital to dash England’s hopes. Kaneria concluded:

“Thakur’s dismissal of Joe Root was a surprise wicket and it was the scalp India wanted. Root always plays late but Thakur’s ball seamed a little and that’s all that was needed for India to get the vital breakthrough.”

Team India will chase their first Test series win in England since 2007 when they take on the hosts at Old Trafford in the final Test, starting September 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar