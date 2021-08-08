“Never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up” - Inzamam-ul-Haq hails Team India’s pacers for aggressive approach

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is mighty impressed with the performance of Team India’s pacers in the first Test against England. Inzamam lauded the Indian bowlers for keeping England’s batters on the backfoot right from the start of the match.

Team India need 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to win the Nottingham Test on Day 5. Jasprit Bumrah’s second-innings five-for restricted England to 303 as the visitors were set a target of 209.

Praising Team India’s pace bowling attack on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“With their fast bowling on the first day, Team India set the rhythm for the series. They put England on the backfoot right away. Subcontinent bowlers often find it difficult in the first Test since the lines to be bowled in England are different. Team India’s bowlers demoralized England’s batting."

The Pakistan legend added that no praise is too high for Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed nine wickets in the Test. Inzamam stated:

“Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings and put England on the backfoot. Joe Root scored a fifty in the first innings as well but Bumrah never allowed him to feel comfortable. The others pacers like Mohammed Shami and Siraj are also brilliant. I have never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up. Team India have produced very good fast bowlers in the past as well. But the current Indian pacers have genuine fast bowlers’ aggression. When you have aggressive pacers, such performances are bound to come about.”

Team India will take it session by session on Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 5⃣2⃣/1⃣ & need 1⃣5⃣7⃣ runs more to win. @ImRo45 (12*) & @cheteshwar1 (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/6yBQ5gAFKO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021

Team India’s bowling hero on Day 4, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that the side are not looking too far ahead and will take it session by session in the chase on Sunday.

Speaking at the media conference at the end of the day’s play, Bumrah said about Team India’s batting plans:

"When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself, you want to win and you play to win. But, yeah, we don't want to look too far ahead, we've got a few starts, we'll take it session by session with a good mindset and hopefully take things from there."

The fast bowler agreed with the observation that the pitch in Nottingham has gotten easier to bat on. He added that Team India will look to capitalize on the same. Bumrah explained:

"It felt like it. A lot of heavy rolling was also done on it so it got a little slower, it felt like it. As soon as we bowled the fuller lengths, it was a little easier [compared to] how it was in the first innings so, then, we had to create pressure. But yes, the wicket has got better and we are looking to capitalize on that as well."

Team India will resume their chase at 52/1 with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

Edited by Samya Majumdar