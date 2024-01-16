"Never seen him just as happy and as energetic" - Pat Cummins looking forward to Steve Smith opening in AUS vs WI Tests

Australian captain Pat Cummins reckons Steve Smith is more energetic than ever as he gears up to open the innings for the first time in Test cricket. Cummins lauded the former Aussie captain for taking up a new role at almost the twilight of his cricketing career and despite achieving almost everything.

Having batted in the middle order for most of his career, Smith will open for the first time in the Test arena when Australia face West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The right-hander has put his hand up to replace the retired David Warner, who performed the role since making his Test debut.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pat Cummins observed that Smith has been ecstatic in the nets in the last couple of days and that he is keen to see how the 34-year-old goes about the new role.

"It's a new challenge for him, which I don't think you can underestimate," Cummins said (via The Guardian). "I've never seen him just as happy and as energetic as I have seen him around the nets the last couple of days. Seeing someone who has basically achieved everything in the game get really excited for a new challenge, you have got to entertain that. You can see already his mind whirring about how he's going to maybe go about a little bit differently ... it's like re-energising."

During a recent interview, the New South Welshman underlined that he doesn't like to wait to bat and wishes to be out there as soon as possible. He also revealed suggesting to the management he could open the innings during the 2023 Ashes series in England.

"Our intention isn't just to give you some Tests" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins also asserted that the arrangement isn't a makeshift one as they want players to fill up spots permanently.

"The first conversation is always what's the batting group and order that you think is going to give you the best chance of winning and scoring the most runs. And obviously, the individual is really important within that, especially someone like Steve who is going to be one of the highest scorers wherever he bats basically."

"Our intention isn't just to give you some Tests to see how it goes. We want to make sure it's a shift that's pretty much permanent and we want to give it a good crack for not only Steve but with (Cameron) Green and the rest of the order."

Australia are coming off a 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan and will be confident of overcoming the West Indies.

