“Never thought anyone would break Sachin’s record” - Wasim Akram reacts to Virat Kohli nearing Tendulkar’s record of ODI tons

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has admitted that he never thought anyone would break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 one-day hundreds. Hailing Virat Kohli, who is one short of the Indian legend’s mark, Akram described him as someone who seems to be from a different planet.

Kohli notched up his 48th ODI ton in the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The 34-year-old was Player of the Match for his unbeaten 103 off 97 balls as India chased down a target of 257 in 41.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

India’s win against Bangladesh was their fourth triumph in as many matches in the ongoing World Cup. During an interaction on Sportskeeda, Akram shared his thoughts on Kohli nearing Tendulkar’s record of most one-day tons.

“They say records are meant to be broken. I never thought anyone would break Sachin’s record, but I was wrong. It’s a matter of 1-2 hundreds. He’s on 48, Tendulkar had 49. It’s very easy to say 48, but when you think of it, 48 ODI hundreds in one format, that’s unbelievable. During our time, 15-16 centuries were a lot in an entire career. Now, we are talking about 50 hundreds - amazing. He seems from a different planet,” the 57-year-old said.

While Tendulkar scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23, Kohli has amassed 13342 runs in 285 matches, averaging 58 at a strike rate of 93.71.

“Youngsters can learn about passion from him” - Wasim Akram praises Virat Kohli

Lavishing praise on Kohli, Akram further stated that youngsters can learn a lot about passion for the game from him. According to the Pakistan legend, the 34-year-old never seems satisfied with his performance and is always eager to learn and improve.

“He’s averaging about 63-65 chasing. Not just in one or two games, but over hundred games. Youngsters can learn about passion from him. He is not satisfied with his performance. He may have enjoyed his hundred on the night of the match. Today, for him, that’s history. He will be thinking what to do now. That is what Virat Kohli does beautifully,” Akram concluded.

Kohli will be seen in action next when India face New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.