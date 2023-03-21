"Never thought about the landmarks" - Sophie Ecclestone on being the No.1 ranked bowler

England and UP Warriorz (UPW) spinner Sophie Ecclestone has claimed that she doesn't worry too much about her position among the best players in women’s cricket. The left-arm spinner stated instead that her focus has always been on enjoying the game as much as possible.

At just 23 years of age, Ecclestone has already become the No. 1 ranked bowler in women's cricket in both ODIs as well as T20Is. However, there was a time when she had to choose between football and cricket, and it’s safe to say she has made the right decision by picking up the latter.

Here's what Sophie Ecclestone was quoted as saying about her love for cricket by TOI:

"I always played cricket to enjoy it. Never thought about the landmarks. Very excited for me and my family that I’m No 1 in the world."

Ecclestone also spoke about her mother who initially didn't like how she used to play cricket and shed light on how the times have changed now. She added:

"Days were spent playing cricket or football. On Saturdays, I followed them to the cricket club. On a few Saturdays, my mother would want me to go grocery shopping with her but I always chose to go play cricket. Now, she is my biggest fan."

Sophie Ecclestone not thinking about England captaincy

Sophie Ecclestone could be in line to become England's next captain whenever Heather Knight steps down, according to many. However, the left-arm spinner wasn't too focused on leading the team in the future. She instead spoke about her goal of winning the World Cup with England and stated:

"I’m not thinking too far ahead. First target is to win the World Cup.

"I have been getting a few more opportunities. I spend a lot of time in the nets."

Ecclestone is the current Purple Cap holder in WPL 2023 with 13 wickets to her name. Her exploits have helped the UP Warriorz qualify for the playoffs alongside the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

