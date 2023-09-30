"New Harbhajan" - Fans split as Laxman Sivaramakrishnan questions Ravichandran Ashwin’s credentials in SENA countries

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan questioned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s credentials in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries on Saturday, September 30.

That came as the 57-year-old criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not picking a genuine spinner for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Here's how it unfolded:

The leg-spinner, who didn’t find a place in the commentary panel, hit out at the ICC and official broadcaster Star Sports and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Not one genuine spinner in the commentary panel that is being played in India. How will people get educated on spin bowling? Does it mean only batsmen and some color commentators know the game? Pathetic mix.”

In response, a user asked him about India’s difficulty against spin and how Ashwin could prove handy with both bat and ball in the marquee ICC event. The user wrote:

“Maybe since India struggling against Spin, especially the King. [It’s] Good [that] we have picked Ashwin who is handy with the bat if the wicket falls. Pitches will be flattish with no Spin.”

Sivaramakrishnan responded that the Men in Blue are struggling against spin because the pitches in Tests are doctored to aid Ashwin before pointing out the latter’s struggles in SENA countries.

“Indian batsman are struggling against spin because the pitches in India are doctored for Ashwin in Test matches. Look at his record in SENA Countries.”

A screenshot of the conversation between Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and the fan on X.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s reaction. One user wrote:

"Unreal jealousy against your country players da (brother) that. Ha (Yes), if they can doctor the pitches with green everywhere then we too can and will."

Here are some of the other reactions:

How Ravichandran Ashwin has fared in SENA countries?

Ravichandran Ashwin is the second-highest leading wicket-taker for India in international cricket.

The 37-year-old has scalped 716 wickets in 274 matches across formats so far. He is only behind legendary Anil Kumble, who has picked up 956 wickets in 403 games.

In Australia and England, the off-spinner has scalped 70 wickets (37 games) and 40 wickets (26 matches) across formats, respectively. In South Africa and New Zealand, he has taken 14 wickets (13 matches) and seven scalps (8 games), respectively.

In Tests, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has scalped 337 wickets in 55 Tests at home. Overall, he has picked up 428 wickets in 120 matches at home.