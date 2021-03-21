New South Wales breaks unwanted 133-year-old Australian record with woeful batting performance

New South Wales, the defending Sheffield Shield champions, were bowled out for a paltry 32, their lowest total in First-Class cricket, on the second day of their game against Tasmania in Hobart.

That marked the first time since the 1887-88 Australian summer that two totals under 40 were registered in a First-Class season. Earlier, India were dismissed for 36 in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

In December 1887, New South Wales bowled out Victoria for 35, a game they won by two wickets. Later that season, in March 1888, GF Vernon’s England bowled out Australia for 32 in the MCG Test while defending 120.

India's 36 v Australia at Adelaide is no longer the lowest total in first-class cricket in Australia this season as New South Wales are all out for 32 v Tasmania.



It is the first time since 1887/88 that there have been two totals under 40 in an Australian first-class season. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) March 21, 2021

Fast forward 133 years, 2020-21 India-Australia Test series started with a day-night Test at Adelaide.

Despite managing a 53-run first-innings lead, India were bowled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings as Australia won the Test by eight wickets. However, in a fairy tale comeback, an injury-depleted India fought back to win the series 2-1.

Star-studded New South Wales stare heavy defeat

Despite missing the services of Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, New South Wales fielded a formidable lineup against Tasmania in their 2020-21 Sheffield Shield game.

Advertisement

Led by Peter Nevill, New South Wales, who are second in the Sheffield Shield points table, fielded star players like Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon and Kurtis Patterson.

However, responding to Tasmania’s 333, New South Wales were skittled out for a meagre 32, with Jackson Bird claiming career-best First-Class figures of 7 for 18.

The visitors' innings lasted 19.3 overs, with captain Peter Nevill (10) the sole New South Wales player to enter double figures. All-rounder Sean Abbott, who had split the webbing on his right hand on Day One, did not bat.

In the process, New South Wales recorded the fourth-lowest total in Sheffield Shield history. Interestingly, their previous lowest score of 53 (Hobart, 2007) in the competition also came against Tasmania.

Deciding against enforcing a follow-on, Tasmania scored 191 runs in their second innings, piling on the agony for New South Wales by setting an improbable 493-run target for the visitors.

Barring a miraculous turnaround from New South Wales, Tasmania look good to register their first Sheffield Shield win of the 2020-21 season.