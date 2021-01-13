"New venue, New Test, Same goal"– Indian cricket team begins preparations for Brisbane Test

The Indian cricket team pulled off a remarkable draw in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this week.

The visitors have now reached Brisbane and kicked off their training sessions for the final Test against the Australian cricket team.

Team India shared some photos from the practice session at the Gabba on social media. While multiple Indian cricketers are injured at the moment, the team management expects some to regain fitness before the decider in Brisbane.

Australia began the Test series with an emphatic eight-wicket win against the Indian cricket team in Adelaide. However, Ajinkya Rahane's men bounced back in Melbourne and won the Boxing Day Test match by eight wickets.

The third Test ended in a draw courtesy of some brilliant performances from the Indian batsmen in the fourth innings.

In the three photos that the Indian cricket team shared on Instagram, the backroom staff can be seen guiding the players at the Gabba.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also had a chat with the team's rising stars. Jasprit Bumrah, who is unlikely to play the fourth Test due to an abdominal strain, was also present in the training nets.

Can an injury-hit Indian cricket team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out of the fourth Test

As mentioned earlier, the Indian cricket team has lost multiple players to injuries in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to feature in the Indian playing XI for the last Test. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are also hurt.

According to reports, Washington Sundar could receive his maiden Test cap as the team does not have another spin-bowling all-rounder to take Jadeja's place.

It will be interesting to see which players make the cut to play the final Test.