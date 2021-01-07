"New year, same hustle" – Hardik Pandya begins training for a busy year

After a fantastic ending to 2020, Hardik Pandya hit the grounds in the New Year to 'hustle' ahead of a hectic year. Pandya will likely return to the cricket field during the Indian cricket team's upcoming home series versus England.

Hardik Pandya shared four photos from his training session. He highlighted in the caption, although the year had changed, there was no alteration in his hard work. Here is his latest tweet:

New year, same hustle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ZM6RtWHUS — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2021

Hardik Pandya stretched his body and ran on the ground to gear up for the upcoming games. He even shared a photograph with his training partners on his Twitter handle.

Hardik played his last match against the Australian team last month. He won the Man of the Series award for his brilliant batting performances in the T20Is versus the Aussies. It is pertinent to note Pandya handed over the award to debutant T Natarajan after the presentation ceremony, winning cricket fans' hearts.

Can Hardik Pandya help the Indian cricket team win their second ICC T20 World Cup?

Hardik Pandya played a vital role in the Indian cricket team's journey to the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Hardik Pandya made his T20 international debut for the Indian cricket team in 2016. Only a few weeks later, the selectors named him in the T20 World Cup squad. Pandya made his presence felt in the competition, helping the Indian cricket team defeat Bangladesh in a close encounter.

Unfortunately, the hosts crashed out of the 2016 T20 World Cup in the semifinals, losing to the West Indies in Mumbai. This year, the ICC T20 World Cup returns to India. It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya could help the Men in Blue secure their second T20 World Cup with his all-round talent.