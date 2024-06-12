New York weather report today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs USA match in 2024 T20 World Cup? 

Team India and the USA will lock horns in the 25th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. Both teams are still unbeaten in the competition.

India currently occupy the top spot in the group with four points from two games. They are level on points with the USA, who have an inferior net run rate.

The Men in Blue thrashed Ireland in their opening game by eight wickets. They followed it with a six-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan after successfully defending 119 runs. The win will boost their confidence ahead of their clash against the USA.

Co-hosts USA also have had a similar run in the T20 World Cup so far. They gunned down a massive 195-run target in just 17.4 overs against Canada in their opening game. The USA followed it with the biggest upset of the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over. Monank Patel and company will be riding high on confidence heading into the clash against the Men in Blue.

An interesting clash awaits fans at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. According to Accuweather, the forecast in New York has little chance of precipitation throughout the game. It is expected to be passing showers and is unlikely to disrupt the game.

The temperature will likely hover between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius. However, the conditions are expected to be extremely humid and the actual feeling is expected to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

"Jaddu hasn't given clutch performances" - Aakash Chopra on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's T20 performances

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has failed to produce match-winning performances so far in international cricket.

Chopra highlighted that Jadeja needs to perform with the bat to cement his place in the playing XI.

"Our situation will be bad if Jaddu gets to bat in this match, it won't be a great thing. However, if Jaddu gets to bat, it's extremely necessary that he scores runs because Jaddu hasn't given clutch performances as a T20 international cricketer thus far," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Do you think Ravindra Jadeja deserves to be in India's playing XI? Let us know in the comments.

