New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup due to ruptured Achilles

In a big blow for New Zealand, all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup in India later in the year. He ruptured his right Achilles while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old injured himself during Worcestershire’s clash against Yorkshire last Friday. He retired hurt on 11 and later it was confirmed that he ruptured his right Achilles.

As per reports, Bracewell will undergo surgery in the UK on Thursday, June 15, and will subsequently be under rehabilitation for a period of six to eight months, ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

It is likely to take the Kiwi cricketer up to two weeks after the surgery to fly back home from the UK. He will return to New Zealand only after medical clearance post-surgery.

Bracewell’s injury is the second big blow for New Zealand with regard to their World Cup preparations. Earlier, Kane Williamson ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee during a fielding attempt while representing Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

It was stated that Williamson could be out of action for six months. However, his participation in the World Cup in India has not been ruled out yet.

“He was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup” - Kiwi coach on Bracewell

New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted that the injury blow to Bracewell is disappointing, but added that injuries are part and parcel of the game. He also wished the all-rounder a successful recovery after surgery.

Stead commented:

“Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event. Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut.

“We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India. Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation,” he added.

Bracewell has played eight Tests, 19 ODIs, and 16 T20Is for New Zealand. He hammered a brilliant 140 of 78 balls in an ODI against India in January this year in Hyderabad. The left-hander also scored 127* off 82 against Ireland in a one-wicket win in Dublin last year.

