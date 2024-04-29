New Zealand announce squad for 2024 T20 World Cup; Kane Williamson to lead while Milne and Jamieson ruled out 

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named a 15-man squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Kane Williamson will lead the Blackcaps as they aim to win the title for the first time, after having come close in the recent editions.

Devon Conway makes it to the squad despite being ruled out of the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The opening batter injured his finger during the home series against Australia. The explosive Finn Allen will reprise the other half of the opening pair at the top for New Zealand.

Following his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra earned a selection for the T20 World Cup as well. Other prominent all-rounders like Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner also mark their presence as usual, with the trio currently playing together for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also marks his presence in the team, and so does Michael Bracewell. The latter had missed the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury, but has returned to full fitness now and recently led New Zealand in the tour of Pakistan.

One of the best short format players in 2023, Mark Chapman, is also included along with the likes of Glenn Phillips to round up a formidable batting and all-rounder department.

The experienced Tim Southee leads the bowling pack for the Blackcaps. Boult also returns to the New Zealand squad for an ICC event as usual after opting out of the central contract some while ago. The pace attack is bolstered by the ever-present Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

With Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner all capable of bowling spin, New Zealand have only named one specialist spinner in their side, in the form of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Pacer Ben Sears has been nominated as the traveling reserve for the World Cup.

"We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions" - New Zealand head coach Gary Stead

New Zealand have been drawn alongside West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda in Group C of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Blackcaps have a rich history of overperforming in ICC events. and although they are not fond of their underdogs' tag, they will have to be at their best to topple the heavyweights in the tournament.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament. We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

New Zealand squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback