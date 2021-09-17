New Zealand cancel Pakistan tour minutes before 1st ODI

In a disappointing development for Pakistan cricket fans, the eight white-ball matches between the Men in Green and New Zealand have been canceled. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued a release just minutes before the 1st ODI, confirming that the Blackcaps will not play a single match on the tour.

The first ODI of the historic series between Pakistan and New Zealand was scheduled to get underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today at 3:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local Time). However, none of the teams came out in the center when the first ball of the game was supposed to be bowled.

Here's the statement that NZC released after the first ODI did not begin on scheduled time:

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.More information | nzc.nz/news-items/bla… The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | nzc.nz/news-items/bla…

New Zealand Cricket will not comment on details of security threat

According to reports, the New Zealand cricket team did not reach the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to a COVID-19 scare. A reporter from Urdu News in Pakistan claimed that three players of the visiting camp had returned positive in their COVID-19 tests. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Zubair Ali Khan @ZubairAlikhanUN Sources from PCB confirms 3 players from New Zealand Side are tested positive. Players are still in hotel. #PakvNZ Sources from PCB confirms 3 players from New Zealand Side are tested positive. Players are still in hotel. #PakvNZ https://t.co/HdntHFK19O

Also Read

NZC chief executive David White stated in the press release that it was 'simply not possible' for the Blackcaps to continue their tour of Pakistan because of the advice from the New Zealand Government.

The New Zealand team was scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan. Unfortunately, the Blackcaps are now returning home without playing a single match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee