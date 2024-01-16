New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to miss remaining 3 T20Is against Pakistan due to hamstring strain

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has been confirmed to miss the remaining three T20Is against Pakistan after suffering a hamstring strain during the second match in Hamilton. As a result, Will Young will stay with the squad for the fourth and fifth games of the series.

The right-handed batter, while batting during the first innings in Hamilton, retired hurt after making a brisk 26 off 15 balls. He didn't take the field in the second innings, forcing Tim Southee to captain New Zealand. Head coach Gary Stead had already indicated that Williamson might miss the series.

"Williamson's injury means Will Young will now stay on with the squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the series in Christchurch after assembling with the squad in Dunedin ahead of tomorrow's third match. A timeline for Williamson's rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the Test series against South Africa starting next month," a statement by NZC read (via ESPN Cricinfo).

The 33-year-old is targeting a return during the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning on February 4 at Mount Maunganui. The Kiwis also have three T20Is and two more Tests lined up against Australia.

New Zealand hope to seal series against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered batting collapses in the middle overs of both T20Is, resulting in convincing wins for the Black Caps. The tourists chose to bowl first on both occasions after winning the toss, conceding totals of 226 and 194.

Babar Azam has been the top performer for Pakistan in both matches but hasn't found support from the likes of Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed in the middle order. The Men in Green, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, have their task cut out of winning three matches in a row to take the series.

